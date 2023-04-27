Six countries bid to host 2027 AFCON

CAF said it had received declaration of interest from six countries in the bidding process to select the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.
It said that at the expiry of the deadline set by the administration, it recorded four bids from six countries:
The bidding nations are; Algeria, Botswana, Egypt and Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Joint bid).
