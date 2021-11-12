Six burnt to death in Ondo accident

Six persons were on Friday burnt to death in an accident that occurred at Ode Aye junction in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

The accident took place when a coaster bus and a J5 bus laden with substance suspected to be Ethanol collided.

Witnesses said one of the vehicles attempted to overtake the other before the collision, which caused a spark that engulfed both vehicles.

Passengers in the coast er bus belonging to Akure North Local Government Area were on their way to Okitipupa to attend a social function of one of the Directors of Odigbo Local government area.

It was gathered that other victims that were seriously injured were rushed to the Prima hospital in Ore, Odigbo local government.

Eyewitnesses said residents in the area tried to put off the fire but could not because of the ethanol loaded in the J5 vehicle.

They said all the six persons were burnt beyond recognition.

The remains of the victims have been deposited at a hospital in Ore.