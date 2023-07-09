Sit-at-home: We’ll lock down Biafraland for another week — Ekpa

The self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has issued a fresh threat of another lockdown in the South East.
Ekpa, a Lawyer who is based in Finland, issued the fresh threat as the initial one-week lockdown ended on Saturday.
Boasting that the first weeklong lockdown recorded 100 per cent compliance, he said on Saturday: “Our sit at home recorded 100 per cent compliance.
“Because of this propaganda and lies, we will lockdown Biafra for another week and provide palliative to Biafrans.
“I will announce another week-long lockdown with palliative across Biafra land.
“Start date will be announced.
“It will be simultaneous with stopping oil exploitation from Biafra soil.”