Sit-at-home: WASSCE peaceful in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu

The sit at home order by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra was partially observed in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states as some residents went about their normal businesses.

The IPOB had designated every May 30, as “Biafra Hero Day Remembrance”, ordering people of the South-East to respect and observe the day by staying at home.

They called for total lockdown in the region including students sitting for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination.

NAN correspondents, who monitored the level of compliance in some parts of the zone report that there was partial compliance as some residents obeyed the order while others went about their normal businesses

In spite of few vehicular movements, students were able to sit for their Mathematics examination slated for the day.

NAN also reports that state civil servants and public schools went about their normal activities while some streets, markets and shops were deserted amidst heavy presence of security agencies.

An SS3 student in Enugu, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that they went to school and those writing their Senior Secondary School Examination also sat for their exams.

The student however, regretted that most of them who were day students slept in the examination hall a day before the exam to enable them to sit for it.

“We wrote General Mathematics both theory and objectives today. Many of us that are day students slept in the classrooms to avoid missing the examination due to the sit at home order.

“As you can see, we are done with the examination and we are going back home to meet with our families,” she said.

Another student in Awka, Anambra capital, said that they walked to school in groups to meet up with the examination and nothing happened.

She stressed the need for parents to enrol their children in schools close to their homes in case of such eventuality.

Some civil servants in Enugu said that they went to work in line with government directives but met empty offices.

Another civil servant who works in the outskirts of the Enugu capital, told NAN that he came out early in the morning but could not get a vehicle to convey her to the community where he was working.

“I came out early this morning but there was no vehicle. I am worried because government said every civil servant must come to work today.

“I am going home, I cannot kill myself over what is not my fault,” he said sadly.

Meanwhile, some traders said they did not open in order to respect the Biafran fallen heroes.

They recalled the huge sacrifices these men and women from the region went through for the entire people of the Igbo region.

Chukwuemeka Ifeanyi said Biafra fallen soldiers and others killed in the course of ensuring Igbo freedom deserved the respect and honour.

“I don’t want to risk my life, so I am at home celebrating the day with my friends,” he said.

It was a similar situation in Ebonyi as the streets and markets were deserted with very few shops opened for businesses.

NAN reports that the WASSCE also held in most schools without any recorded incidents in the state.

A government official who preferred anonymity, said that they had not received any outbreak of law and order in any part of the state.

NAN equally reports that the state governments had on May 29, urged parents and students to disregard the order, assuring them of their safety.