Sit-at-home: South East Governors’ Forum condemn attack on Soldiers in Abia

The South East Governors’ Forum has condemned Thursday morning’s attack, which left two Soldiers dead at a checkpoint at Aba in Abia State.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the attack, at Obikabia junction in Aba, was reportedly carried out by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in a bid to enforce sit-at-home.

They also burnt down security patrol vehicles while enforcing the sit-at-home directive meant to commemorate Biafra Day.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Thursday, Chairman of the Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, described the attack as “unfortunate”.

Uzodimma said: “On behalf of my brother governor’s in the South East Governors’ Forum, I condemn that incident and loss of the lives of soldiers who were on their duty posts.

“Without any provocation, they were attacked by the men of the underworld.

“The unfortunate thing is that it is going to act as a major set back to the peace process being pursued by the governors from the zone with the Federal Government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders on how best to resolve the problem of security in the region.”

According to him, the incident will also portray our people in bad light as if we do not have sympathy for human beings.

The governor condoled the Chief of Army Staff and the families of soldiers, who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“We here in the South East will ensure that we leave no stone unturned to ensure peace in the region needed for development,” he added.

Uzodimma urged security agencies to go all out to ensure that those behind the dastardly act were caught and prosecuted.

He noted that people of the South East, out of fear of the unknown and memories of the past, obeyed the directive of the proscribed group.

He urged them, particularly those in Imo State, to find courage and understand that a lot had gone to providing security for them.

He said: “We have peace in Imo.

“I want people to go about their businesses without fear of being molested by anyone.

“We are after the perpetrators.

“Those who think we shouldn’t live should not live.”