Sit-at-home: Security operatives plan to disguise as ESN — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that security operatives in collaboration with some politicians have perfected plans to disguise as members of the Eastern Security Network to enforce the sit-at-home order it had relaxed.

The spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, levelled the allegation in a statement on Sunday on the sit-at-home.

Powerful said: “Security agencies have perfected plans to unleash attacks on innocent people in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers.

“We have no plans again to enforce any sit-at-home order.

“They want to wear jeans trousers and combat knicker jeans and brand it ESN and IPOB volunteers.

“Our people should resist any attempt by anybody to attack them tomorrow (today).

“Fleet of Hilux vehicles have also been set aside for this assignment.

“Our people need to be cautious.

“We want to put the world, especially residents of Biafraland that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initially declared Monday sit-at-home order.

“It, therefore, makes no sense that we will at the same time be enforcing the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer ghost Mondays in Biafraland in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Sit-at-home will only be observed on the days our leader will be making appearances in court. Such days will be well publicised ahead of time.

“Everybody is hereby placed on alert about this wicked plot.

“IPOB will not tolerate any attack on any Biafran or resident of Biafra under any guise.

“People should be allowed to go about their businesses without any molestation or harassment.

“We are warning politicians and traitors including security agents who have designed to destroy IPOB and tarnish our hard-earned global reputation to retrace their steps.

“Biafrans are free to come out tomorrow and every Monday to do their normal business.

“All market leaders in Biafraland are advised to comply with this directive and ensure their markets are open for business.”