Sit-at-home: Roadside trading booms, banks, schools remain shut in Imo

The weekly Sit-at-Home Order compliance in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, witnessed a new twist as roadside trading boomed.

Unlike before when the state capital was literally deserted on Mondays, there were vehicles on the roads with buying and selling on the roadsides improving tremendously in the state capital.

Our correspondent, who monitored the development in the state capital, observed that banks, schools and offices remained shut but artisans and roadside traders operated, though not in full scale.

Commercial motorists were seen conveying passengers to various destinations within and outside the metropolis, but not in large number.

Okigwe Road and Wetheral Road were a bit busy but independent markets in the state capital remained shut.

On inquiry, it was discovered that the ongoing primary elections of various political parties helped in the change in terms of the sit-at-home compliance in the state capital.