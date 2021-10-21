Sit-at-home order: Imo records total compliance

There was palpable tension in Imo State on Thursday during the sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as residents in solidarity remained indoors.

As early as 6 am, many residents were seen glued to their transistor radios to listen to news about the trial.

The Nation reports that the atmosphere was tense in the early hours of the day as people were eager to find out if the Federal Government would produce the detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in the court in Abuja.

Residents deserted the streets and roads in Owerri capital city as shops, markets and other public institutions were shut down.

The ever- busy Douglas road, Bank road, Wetheral Road and Tetlow road were all turned to ghost town as motorists and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads.

The popular Alaba and Cluster markets along Aba Road and Naze Ihiagwa-Nekede road were closed for commercial activities.

Even motorists, commercial drivers and Okada riders abandoned their businesses in solidarity.