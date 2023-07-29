Sit-at-home: Nnamdi Kanu’s purported letter fake — Simon Ekpa

828 828

A factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has described as fake the letter from the leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu, suspending the weekly Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had on Friday in Enugu released a handwritten letter to Ekpa by the detained IPOB leader.

However, Ekpa, a lawyer based in Finland, said the purported letter from Kanu, who is in the detention facility of the Department of State Services in Abuja, is fake.

Ekpa, in a post on his verified Twitter handle: @simon_ekpa, shortly after the news conference by Ejimakor, tweeted: “Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by Nigeria media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter.

“It is not only a joke but an insult taking too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way.

Also Read:

“As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS.

“We can’t take any order from the Islamic DSS and that is final.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released and he must address Biafrans from Finland.

“That is the condition of the Prime Minister of Biafra and the Biafra Republic Government In Exile.”