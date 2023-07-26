Sit at home in South East: Senate demands  extradition of acclaimed  IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa

828 828

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish authorities for extradition of Finland based acclaimed leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa for enforcing weekly Monday “Sit at home” in the SouthEast region.

The resolution of the upper chamber was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Osita Izunansso and all fourteen senators from the South East .

Senator Izunaso lamented that thousands of Innocent lives have been lost since this action started, and properties worth over a trillion have been destroyed which has resulted in investors leaving the region

He added that the “sit-at-home” civil disobedience actions in the South East have led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities as well as immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy.

However, prayer urging the Federal Government to use political solution approach in handling the case of Nnamdi Kanu; was dropped following point of order raised by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who pointed the request in the motion is subjudice

Senator Bamidele came under point of order 52 sub 5 which prevents the National Assembly to speak on any issue before the Court.

The Senate therefore struck out a prayer urging the Federal Government to use a political solution approach in handling the case of Nnamdi Kanu.

The Senate also resolved to Invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to carry out thorough investigation as well as bring other sponsors of the act to book.

While seconding the motion, Senator Gbenga Daniel said several businesses have been affected in the South East as result of Monday “Sit at home “

All Senators in the chamber agreed that Finland based IPOB leader must be extradited to Nigeria.