Sit-at-home: Hoodlums set vehicle ablaze in Anambra

Hoodlums on Monday stormed Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and set ablaze a Toyota Sienna car.

The hoodlums suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network were said to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, which the group had cancelled.

The occupants of the vehicle were rushing to their various bases in a bid to escape the sit-at-home hour.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties was not ascertained.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Toochukwu IkIkenga, said the commissioner of police has since ordered reinforcement teams from the command headquarters to intensify patrols around major areas like Onitsha, Nnewi, Ihiala, Aguata, Awka and other environs in the state.

He said, “The reinforcement teams which comprises of Police Mobile Operatives, Counter Terrorist Units, Special Forces and other tactical teams are to address any security concern that may arise and to forestall any break down of law and order in the state.

“This order is following a reported case of arson around the boundary between Ekwulobia and Okoh at about 7am today.

“Police operatives are currently on the ground and normalcy has been restored in the area. The situation is been monitored.

“Further development shall be communicated please.”