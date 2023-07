Sit-at-home: Gunmen attack traders, burn vehicles in Imo

828 828

Gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order on Friday night, attacked Amaraku market located at Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state.

Although no life was lost in the attack, the News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), set a tricycle and vehicles ablaze.

Also, the attackers destroyed some goods and properties of petty traders, who are mostly women.

Eyewitness told NAN that the gunmen also attacked the Obolo community in the same Local Government Area.

“The gunmen were angry with the traders and transporters for flouting the order.

“The attackers warned traders to close shop and never to flout the order, warning them not to come out on Saturday.

“They went on to raze part of the market and burnt vehicles.” the source said.

The source said the gunmen shot indiscriminately into the air which made the traders scamper for safety.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Imo Police Command proved abortive as the Police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, neither picked his calls nor replied to text messages sent to him.