Sit-At-Home: Gov. Mbah asks Finland to repatriate Simon Ekpa

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has demanded the repatriation of a Finland-based businessman, Simon Ekpa, for his role in the deadly sit-at-home protest in the South East.

He said this when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Mbah said that Ekpa was feeding on the emotions and sufferings of the Igbo, pleading with the people of the South East to disregard his threats and sit-at-home orders.

The governor told the members of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, who were on an oversight working visit to the state, where they also inspected the construction of the Department of State Services Training Institute at Awgu: “As you may also have noticed recently, they have continued to make attempts, particularly that megalomaniac, who ironically resides with his family peacefully in Finland, a country where the rule of law reigns, but he encourages the rule of anarchy here and to goad some of our youths to their self-destruction.

“This is also a business for him, pretending to be fighting for Igbo’s interest, but does not know anything about the Igbo or have their interest at heart.

“He creates some kind of siege atmosphere and thrives on it to make a living, continuing to extort and exploit our people, who may not be aware and telling them that he is fighting for their interest.

“He is just a common criminal.

“So, I want to also take this opportunity to call on our people to disregard this threat.

“We have demonstrated our capacity to provide security for our people and we will continue to do so through the help of our security agencies.

“We cannot be intimidated.

“We cannot submit ourselves to this siege atmosphere he wants to create in the South East.

“We treasure our hard work as a people.

“So, you can’t love a people and all you do is at the very expense of their existence just to grow followership and gain cheap publicity.

“It is surprising that the Finnish Government allows this man to reside peacefully in their country and then perpetrate terrorism in Nigeria.

“And I think this is something your Committee may have to wade into and see how this guy can be repatriated and then be brought to justice.”

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, described Governor Mbah as a worthy example for other states in security and good governance.

