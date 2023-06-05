Sit-at-home: Enugu residents shun Governor’s directive, economic activities grounded

Residents of Enugu city, the Enugu State capital, southeast Nigeria and its environs have reinforced the Monday sit-at-home despite the state government’s ban on the ‘illegal sit-at-home’.



SaharaReporters had reported that Governor Peter Mbah on Saturday threatened to close schools, markets and motor parks and businesses that failed to open for business or academic activities on Monday, June 5, 2023, and thereafter.



The governor had in a public service announcement on Saturday stated that the directive followed his recent ban/cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home exercise in all nooks and crannies of the state, starting from Monday, June 5, 2023.



Mbah had said: “This is to inform all schools, markets, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls and the general members of the public that, in view of the recent ban/cancellation of Mondays’ sit-at-home by the Government of Enugu State, in all nooks and crannies of the state, they have been directed to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays.



“The above-mentioned bodies and others alike are required to comply with the directive as adequate security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety.



“Members of the government’s task force will be moving around to monitor compliance. Any market, transport outlet, or any other body that fails to open for business risks being shut down immediately.”



However, SaharaReporters which monitored the compliance level on Monday morning observed that residents instead reinforced the sit-at-home exercise.



For instance, visits to Holy Ghost, Old Park, Garrik, Emene, Eke-Obinagu, Abakpa and Zik Avenue showed that unlike previous Mondays in recent months when some people came out to open their businesses early; this time, roads were totally deserted.



Schools within the city centre and on the outskirts of the state capital were shut while filling stations were also closed. At the Holy Ghost area where there are lots of motor parks, the story was the same. All transport companies in the area totally shut their businesses. At Old Orie Emene, commuters deserted the roads. Also, Enugu-Abakaliki Road which is almost ever busy, was deserted. For 30 minutes, SaharaReporters observed that no single vehicle passed the road.



However, there were a few buses and tricycle operators on roads inside communities but there were no passengers to carry.

Some private vehicles were also seen plying the roads.