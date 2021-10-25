Sit-at-home: Anambra approves Saturdays as school days

The Anambra State Government has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Monday following the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafara.

The was confirmed in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

In the statement on Sunday, Adinuba confirmed that all school heads had been directed to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development.

He said: “Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision, henceforth, will hold on Saturdays.

“Every permission for absence from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the executive chairman, ASUBBEB through the E S following due process.

“Saturday classes will commence on October 30.”

Adinuba said the state government approved Saturday classes because it wanted the children to learn well and not miss anything.