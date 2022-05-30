Sissoko urges Juventus to get ‘devastating’ Victor Osimhen

Mohamed Sissoko has urged his former club Juventus to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer.

The Old Lady currently look set to allow both Moise Kean, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata to leave this summer.

This leaves just Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in attack.

While more options will no doubt be needed going into the 2022-23 season, Sissoko has been asked who the club should be looking at signing, and he was adamant on exactly who he wants to see at the Allianz Stadium next term.

“Victor Osimhen without a doubt,” Sissoko told Il Bianconero.

“He is the right player for Juve, there are other young and strong players but Osimhen is devastating.

“I hope that Juve will have a strong player and be a champion.

“As much as I would love the idea of pairing two of the best young strikers in the world in attack, I struggle to believe that Napoli would be too keen on such a deal.

“Even if they were however, our finances are unlikely to allow such a move.”