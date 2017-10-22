Sirika harps on crucial role of air traffic management in integrating drones, manned aircraft

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has restated the crucial role of Air Traffic Management in integrating the two worlds of manned aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft in a safe and efficient way.

A statement signed by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Khalid Emele, on Sunday said Sirika spoke at the Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The minister said the Air Traffic Controller’s role was important as both aircraft would be using the same airspace.

He, therefore, charged ATCs to use the forum and “holistically address current and future questions on Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems integration as they affect the safety of the nation’s airspace”.

Sirika, who was represented on the occasion by the NAMA Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, congratulated NAMA on the commendation by major airlines on its improved services.

He assured NATCA and its members of government’s determination to improve ATM technology and also invest in training and retraining of ATCs.

Speaking earlier, Akinkuotu charged the ATCs to brainstorm and come up with practical and achievable solutions to problems encountered in the provision of air traffic control services in their respective airports across the nation.

Akinkuotu stressed the need for NATCA and its members to re-invent their professional ethos, ethics and commitment, by avoiding every behaviour that threatens the safe provision of service.

According to him, we must draw a line between human error and willful or negligent violation of rules in the provision of service.

He assured NATCA members that the management would consider their resolutions at the end of the AGM/conference as a guidance material in improving the system.

Akinkuotu noted that the agency was mindful of its responsibility to provide the necessary tools, capacities and environment that would ensure optimal human performance in Air Traffic Control.

He said NAMA, under his leadership, had invested heavily in the training of critical manpower.

Akinkuotu added that it was leaving no stone unturned in upgrading infrastructure and deploying new technologies that would bring about enhanced efficiency and reliability of Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/ Air Traffic Management services in the country.

Also in his welcome address, the National President of NATCA, Vincent Eyaru appreciated NAMA management for embarking on the training of various categories of ATCs .