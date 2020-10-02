Foremost real estate company, Adron Homes, has released an all-star music production, titled: “We are Nigeria.”

The music was released on October 1, 2020 to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

The song features popular and award-winning Nigerian musicians, including Sir Shina Peters, Ruby Gyang, Waje, Illbliss, Brymo, Chigurl and B.J Lawrence

“We are Nigeria” was Produced by Moshood, with Adron Homes as the Executive Producer for the track.

Commenting on the music production, Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Olaniyi Emmanuelking, said: “With this song, we aim to inspire hope in the heart of every Nigerian and to remind ourselves of the importance of our unity as a nation.

“We believe that this song will spur renewed faith and ignite the power of words over our beloved country; reminding us of our greatest asset – the strength we possess in our togetherness.

“Adron Homes firmly believes that this 60th celebration should symbolise our national values and reawaken the spirit of patriotism in the minds of Nigerians.

“The song also aims to give every Nigerian at home and abroad a chance to speak positive words over our great Nation.”

In this light, the company further made the announcement that in the spirit of making the incredible affordable, it has declared a 60 hours 50 per cent discount on all its estates, which ends at 12 noon on October 2, 2020.

A viral campaign, tagged: #AdronUnityBeatChallenge, has been launched following the release of the song.

“We encourage every Nigerian at home and in the diaspora to join us in speaking positive words over our country by joining the challenge and challenging friends and family to make a video of their own version of the song to stand a chance to win exciting prizes,” Olaniyi added.

How to Join the challenge:

. Follow @adronhomesofficial on Instagram

. Click the link on the @adronhomesofficial bio

. Post your video using the hashtag: #AdronUnityBeatChallenge.

“We are Nigeria” is available for streaming on YouTube.