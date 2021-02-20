Popular Afro juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has responded to the allegations that he has refused to take care of his son, Damilare, whom he had with the late Nollywood actress, Funmi Martins.

The actress, who died in 2002, was survived by her daughter, actress Mide Martins, and Damilare, who was still breastfeeding at the time.

A few days ago, it was reported that Shina Peters and actress Mide Martins abandoned Damilare, who has been living with Funmi Martin’s younger brother.

A viral video showed the late actress’s younger brother stating that he has been responsible for the young boy.

Damilare also spoke and confirmed what the elderly man said.

He stated that he doesn’t have access to his elder sister, Mide Martins.

He noted that whenever he met with his elder sister at family functions, the actress would promise to help him, but would later renege on her promise.

However, Shina Peters in his defence said there were some past events responsible for the current situation.

He noted that he doesn’t want to delve into the issue because of Damilare’s future.

The singer then promised to take care of the young man.

According to him, he has requested to have a meeting with Damilare and his uncle.

Peters also disclosed that he raised actress Mide Martins and her brother, Tunde Martins, so taking care of his Damilare is not a bother because he loves Children.

He appealed to those trying to crowdfund for Damilare’s education to stop because he is capable of taking care of him, stating that all his children are educated.