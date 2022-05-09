Singer Stephanie Otobo slams Apostle Suleman again, rolls out allegations

Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo, has again slammed Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, accusing the cleric of poisoning her and trying to kill her.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the singer shared photos of their video chats, as she rolled out allegations against the cleric.

Otobo and Suleman were first in the news in 2017 when the singer sued the preacher for assault and sexual harassment.

Sharing a picture of the alleged sexual organ of the cleric, she wrote on Monday, “Oracle of God, can you deny this? Your fingernail and the scar on your left thigh?”

Autistic Couple Finds Perfection In Each Other, Exchanges Wedding Vows

Defending her posts, she wrote, “If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pictures that aren’t public pictures in the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him?

“He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different.”

Rolling out allegations against the pastor, she said, “He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I’ll be influential.

“He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my fam to assassinate me. Lured me to come to make a false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him.”

At the time of filing this report, the pastor is yet to react to the recent callout.

When she earlier accused him and slammed him with a $5m suit in 2017, the pastor denied her allegations and took legal action against her.