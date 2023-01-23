Singer Skiibii reacts to Nollywood actress’s accusation of an ex stealing from her

Nigeria’s popular singer, Skiibii, has reacted to the allegations of theft made by his ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson.

Skiibii’s ex-girlfriend had in an interview accused him of stealing from her while the duo was on vacation in Tanzania.

Fapson made the allegation in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

She narrated how she went on a double vacation with an undisclosed ex-boyfriend in Tanzania and how she was robbed while asleep.

Skiibii has now reacted to the allegations by Fapson, better known as DSF, in a statement by his Management.

Skibii’s lawyer said the trip was funded by DSF, who took the singer on a birthday trip to Zanzibar.

The statement indicated that Skiibii also lost some of his possessions to the theft: two diamond necklaces, one rose gold Cartier wrist watch, four diamond rings, one iPhone and money.

Skiibii’s lawyer said the musician remains a law abiding citizen and will be seeking redress for the defamatory statement in a court of law.