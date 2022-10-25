Singer, Skales loses mum

Singer, Raoul Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, has lost his mum.

Skales announced his mother’s death Tuesday on his Instagram page. In the post, he shared video and images of himself and his mum.

The singer described his mum as his angel, bemoaning that the deceased would be missed.

Skales also added that he was “hurt” by his mother’s demise.

He captioned the images, “MY ANGEL, I will miss you forever… It hurts.”

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities and fans have been sending condolence messages to the musician.

Tiwa Savage said, “May her soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort you and family during this time.”

“Sorry for the loss, brother man,” another singer, Goya Amenor consoled Skales.

Reality TV star, Jay Paul on his own wrote, “My bro. So sorry, brother. So sorry. Stay strong brotherly.”

Other celebrities who have condoled with Skales included: Davido, Yomi Casual, CDQ,