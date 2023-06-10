Singer Sina Rambo’s estranged wife alleges he sells marijuana

Singer Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, Heidi Korth, has said that she advised him to stop selling marijuana.

In a leaked private chat between herself and the singer, she said she tried to guide him a to become a better person.

Meanwhile, Rambo blamed Korth for being the primary cause behind the breakdown of their marriage.

The chat reads in parts: “I have tried for you, I have always wanted you to be a better person. I entered Uber with you, I stayed in a dirty house with you, I bore your child, I even advised you to stop selling weed because I don’t want you to be that person.

“Talk about the family name, what if they had caught you? How will it look? That family name you’re talking about, I don’t want you to ruin it by selling weed. I told you.”

As the leaked conversations unfolded, Rambo also accused Korth of exhibiting abusive behaviour, mentioning that she was fortunate not to have revealed their divorce to him while they were still together.

It will be recalled that The Eagle Online reported that Korth raised allegations of domestic violence against her husband and hinted at the collapse of their marriage.

In addition, she shared a distressing video showing the aftermath of a violent attack she endured, allegedly carried out by Rambo.

She also accused him of infidelity, claiming that he attempted to engage in a relationship with their housemaid, supporting her claims with photographic evidence.