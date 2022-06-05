Singer, Ryda tasks youths to be focused  

An up-and-coming artiste, Michael Mbonye, popularly called “Ryda”, has urged the youths to remain focused on their goals and avoid distractions.

Ryda, a graduate of Computer Science from Caritas University in Enugu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that focus was an important virtue to possess in trying to succeed in their choice of career.

Ryda said that this was the main message to his fans in his forthcoming album, “Riding to the West”, to be released to the public before the end of the year.

According to him, the 10-track album is mainly story-telling, which encompasses different music genres like hip-hop, afrobeat, drills, alternative and more.

“My album, “Riding to the West”, which will be released toward the end of the year tells a lot about how it has been for me from my relationships to my time in school, my family and reaffirming that people need to be focused to achieve their dreams.

“In view of what is happening in the society currently, where majority of the youths get influenced negatively, engaging in different forms of social vices, I advise every youth to stay focused and consciously guide against being distracted even as elections approaches,” he said.

Ryda said that he picked interest in singing when he lived with his uncle, who always listened to music and haven studied the lifestyle of most Nigerian musicians, he fell in love with them and decided to embrace music.

He said that he started from writing poems, and visiting YouTube to get instrumentals which could accompany his lyrics.

Ryda disclosed that his role model in the entertainment industry was Burna Boy.

According to him, Burna Boy’s music is usually loaded with positive content, as he wishes to have a musical collaboration with him soon.

He said before now, he had produced six singles including “Fresh Out of Benz”, “Memories”, “No Time for Loving”, “It Is Okay”, “Call My Phone” and “Sweet Colours”.