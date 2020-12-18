RelatedPosts No Content Available

Singer, Queency Benna, has taken to social media to accuse one Abuja-based doctor, identified as Alaska Obi, of raping her in an hotel in Abuja.

According to Benna, the traumatic experience left her feeling depressed and suicidal.

She shared his name, photos and screenshots of chats they allegedly exchanged to back her claims that he raped her.

She said Obi invited her for dinner and she was initially sceptical but later went and it turned out she made “a big mistake.”

She called him a “bloody hell rapist” and added that she’s waiting for the doctor’s report to be out.

She also tagged the Nigeria Police to her post.

Meanwhile, Alaska Obi in a video chat with record label owner and businessman, Ubi Franklin, denied raping the singer.

He claimed that he refused to pay the singer their initial agreed amount.

According to him, he told her he wanted them to have sex and she asked him to pay $1,000 before they could.

However, Obi said he could only pay N200,000 and she turned it down, saying it was poor.

Explaining further, he said Benna called him later that evening and they settled on the initial N200,0000 with the agreement that he would transfer N100,000 to her and send the balance the next day, but he never did.

Meanwhile, some ladies have also accused Obi of being a serial rapist in Abuja who moves with rich guys and pretend to be rich.