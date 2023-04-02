Singer Portable will face over six count charges — FPRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that Nigeria’s popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, who goes by the stage name, Portable, will be arraigned in court with over six count charges.

Adejobi said this in reaction to a tweet that the police went after Portable, ignoring Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

It will be recalled that MC Oluomo had during the 2023 general election made videos that threatened those opposed to his party, All Progressives Congress.

Responding to the tweet on pampering MC Oluomo as opposed to moving against Portable, Adejobi said: “I am sure u are very awake as i have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated bc pple have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him.

“He has no constitutional immunity anyway.”

Shotayo Toby, operating at @ShotayoToby, had tweeted: “Upon portable’s action you were very swift to post the news and tag him as behaving unruly but MC oluomo’s declaration of threat to the fundamental human rights of Nigerians you feigned ignorance and the @PoliceNG called it a joke.

“So we are all jokers now.

“Just lol.”