Singer, Portable welcomes another child from baby mama

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka ‘Portable’, has welcomed his second child with Omobewaji Ewatomi, his baby mama.

The musician announced the arrival of the baby boy to his over one million Instagram followers Tuesday.

He also accompanied the terse post with photos of himself and the baby named Opeyemi Oluwami.

“Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy Zazuu son @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Iya baby,” he wrote.

Portable and Ewatomi’s first child together is christened Iyanuoluwa.

The singer came into the limelight towards the end of 2021 on the back of his hit track ‘Zazoo Zeh’ featuring Olamide, the rapper, and Poco Lee, the dancer.

He was recently nominated for the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories at the 2022 edition of the Headies. The Nation