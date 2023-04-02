Singer Portable: Police give details of arraignment on Monday

The Ogun State Police Command has given more details on the arraignment of Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, whose stage name is Portable.

The further details were given by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a terse statement on Sunday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had on Saturday said Portable will be facing over six count charges.

Top on the list, according to Adejobi, is assault.

He was said to have gone to a studio where he ordered that an artist should be beaten up.

The studio was also damaged, the police spokesman said.

On Sunday, Oyeyemi revealed that Portable will be arraigned at the Ogun State Magistrate Court in Ota.

He told newsmen on a WhatsApp platform of the Command: “Good day house, Portable will be arraigned tomorrow 3rd of April 2023 at magistrate court Ota.

“Kindly take note.”