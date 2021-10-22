Singer Paul Okoye says police barricades everywhere on Lagos Island, extorting money from road users

Singer Paul Okoye (aka Rude Boy) of the defunct music group, PSquare, has alleged that policemen are “everywhere” in Lagos Island at night, mounting roadblocks and extorting money from road users.

The ‘Audio Money’ singer disclosed this via Instagram on Friday after he went clubbing for the first time in over two years.

He wrote, “Went to the club for the first time after 2 years plus…mehnnn…for God sake why is there traffic at 2-3am, barricades everywhere on Lagos Island…police extortion every angle with no shame.

“Mostly at club junctions and places that lead to people’s homes.

“Meanwhile, you can’t find them on roads leading to Third Mainland Bridge.

“‘Big man, chairman, big boy, anything for us?’ Shishi una no go see for my hand.”