Few days after singer Oritsefemi accused actress Caroline Danjuma of being behind his marital crisis, the singer took to his Instagram page to plead with his wife, Nabila, to forgive him.

It was alleged that the singer has been physically abusing his wife who is currently living with her actress friend, Caroline Danjuma.

However, the “Double Wahala” singer has tendered a public apology to his wife to forgive him.

He wrote: “Forgive me my love I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love you from the bottom of my heart.”