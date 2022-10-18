Singer, Kizz Daniel to perform his hit single ‘Buga’ at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Singer Kizz Daniel will be performing his hit single “Buga” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A few months ago, the singer tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single: “Buga,” at the World Cup.

The information was disclosed by Kizz Daniel on his official Twitter account, where he revealed that his prayers to perform at the World Cup has been answered.

Kizz has enjoyed a successful 2022 with his single “Buga” becoming one of the biggest singles in the world.

After embarking on a successful “Afroclassic Tour” of the UK, US, Canada and select African countries, Kizz Daniel is set to take “Buga” to the biggest event in the football sport.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to hold in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.