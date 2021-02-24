Singer Duncan Mighty has shared an audio tape of his estranged wife, Vivian, allegedly confessing to seeking spiritual help after repeatedly dreaming about him cheating.

In the audio shared on YouTube, a voice alleged to be that of Vivian admitted being taken to a native doctor by her sister after complaining of repeatedly dreaming about Duncan Mighty cheating on her.

The voice, which admitted that she never caught him cheating, said the female native doctor alleged that a woman is distracting her husband.

She also disclosed that the woman demanded for some items from her for an “assignment” on her husband.

She (alleged Vivian’s voice) further insinuated that she couldn’t go on with the ritual.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported in December 2020 that the singer accused his wife of conniving with her family members to inflict him with illness through diabolical means just so they can inherit his properties.