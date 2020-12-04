Singer, Duncan Mighty has accused his wife, Vivien, of conniving with her family members to inflict him with illness through diabolical means just so they can inherit his properties.

The singer disclosed this via his Instagram page in the early hours of Friday.

According to the music star, his wife confessed to him about how she and her family were in awe of his numerous properties and plotted to kill him to have control over them.

Duncan Mighty also said his wife once called him on a fateful day to praise him and that he was very moved to the point of inviting her to one of his sites where he presented her with land documents and other juicy gifts.

Duncan stated that his wife was pleased and said they should spend the night at one of his other apartments away from the kids.

The singer then said it was during the night that he heard her breathing heavily and that when he asked what was wrong, his wife started to confess.

The self-acclaimed PH first son said his wife disclosed how she was told to do certain things by a “juju man”, which included her cutting his toe and fingernails and bringing to him.

However, Duncan claimed his wife was unable to do that because some forces started to attack her and made her confess.

The musician said after his wife came out of her trance, she realised he was recording her and angrily left the apartment.

Duncan said he called her mother and she also shouted at him on the phone.

He further alleged that he has the “confession” recorded and would release it to the public should she or her family members deny the allegations.

The singer also shared photos and phone numbers of his wife’s family members.

The musician also said he is now a single father.

Recall that there were several reports in 2018 of the singer beating his wife.