It looks like International music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, is not only a talented singer, but also good at playing drums.

The singer shared a video on his social media page displaying his skills in drumming.

In the video, Davido can be spotted playing the drums at the church service with so much ease.

It was gathered that the singer and his friend, Prince Ajudua, who is also his lawyer, visited the Ajudua family in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday.

During the visit, a praise and worship session was held and Davido offered to play the drum set.