Singer Chidinma makes acting debut

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Chidinma Ekile , popularly known by her stage name Chidinma, has made acting debut in a romantic movie, ‘The Bridge’.

The movie produced by Lasun Ray and directed by veteran Nollywood Director, Kunle Afolayan, is set to hit cinemas on December 8.

The singer and now actress plays the role of Stella, a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family who falls in love and secretly marries Obadare, a Yoruba Prince against her parents’ wishes.

The relationship became threatened by tribal prejudice and the consequences shook the very foundation and unity of both families.

Popular Nollywood stars Zack Orji, Lanre Hassan, Jimoh Aliu and Tina Mba, among others, are featured in the romantic drama.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chidinma’s journey to stardom began in 2010, after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa, a reality singing competition.

In 2011, she released her first solo single “Jankoliko” featuring Sound Sultan, and it was followed by ‘Chidinma’, her self-titled debut studio album.

The album was supported by her singles “Jankoliko”, “Carry You Go”, “Kedike” and “Run Dia Mouth”.

She won her first award for the Best Female West African Act Category at the 2012 KORA Awards in Ivory Coast.

She was nominated at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2014, for Best Female, amongst other local and international nominations.

In 2015, Chidinma won the Student Choice Best RnB /Pop Artiste of the year at the Nigerian Oscar Awards and the Best Pop Extra Video Awards at the Nigerian Music Video Awards.”