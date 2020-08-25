One of Nigeria’s most successful musicians, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has joined the league of notable Nigerians who own farmlands.
The singer uploaded a video on his social media page showing off his farmland in Benue State.
According to Idibia, the farm is the beginning of another chapter in his life.
He wrote: “It’s official!!! INNOBIA FARMS.
“Crops growing healthy nicely. This is the beginning of another chapter.
“JAH GUIDE US.
“#WARRIORS.
“#GRATEFUL.
“BENUE 2 the world.
“IDOMA land.”
Leave a Reply