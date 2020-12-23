Former Senator and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the comment made by President Muhammadu Buhari saying only God can effectively supervise Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Niger.

Recall that Buhari said this on Tuesday when he received former Vice President Namadi Sambo in the State House.

Buhari’s comment: “I come from Daura, few kilometers to the Republic of Niger, so I should know a bit about that country.

“The President is quite decent, and we are regularly in touch.

“He is sticking to the maximum term prescribed by the Constitution of his country.

“Also, we share more than 1,400 kilometers of border with that country, which can only be effectively supervised by God.

“I will speak with the President and offer his country our support.

“We need to do all we can to help stabilise the Sahel region, which is also in our own interest.”

Reacting to the President’s comment through his verified Twitter handle, Sani wrote: “First they said only God can end banditry and insurgency, and now they said only God can protect our borders. Fellow countrymen, next time Vote for God.”