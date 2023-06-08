Sina Rambo’s wife Heidi confirms divorce, to gift out wedding rings

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of Adesina Adeleke, popularly called Sina Rambo, the son of Osun State governor, Ademola, has promised to give out her diamond wedding rings.

Korth revealed this in a video posted on her Instagram page while confirming her divorce from Sina Rambo on Wednesday night.

In the video, she flaunted the diamond rings, revealing that she has now officially divorced the governor’s son and decided to give out the rings to anyone who doesn’t have a wedding ring yet and is planning to get married.

She wrote, “This is my wedding ring, and since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon. If you are getting married anytime soon, it is actually a diamond ring; just hit me up, send a picture of your wedding invitation card, and I will send it to you.”

Recall that Korth announced her separation from Rambo in December 2022, accusing him and his sister of being violent towards her.