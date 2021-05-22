Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday advanced to the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League semifinals in spite of losing 0-3 to Tanzanian champions Simba in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam.

Kaizer Chiefs went through 4-3 on aggregate having won the first leg 4-0 in Johannesburg last weekend.

A John Bocco brace and a Clatous Chota Chama goal gave Simba the win at home.

Simba had roared all week about a potential comeback, but all the dream and ambition came one goal short of forcing the game into penalty kicks.

The South African side however advanced to the last four, their ambition for the title still on course.

With a five-goal mountain staring at them at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Simba charged into the match with courage.

After minutes of pounding in the pressure, they broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Bocco scored the first of his two.

Simba’s charge was threatened few minutes to the break when Taddeo Lwanga and Joash Onyango both had to come off injured, but that did little to deter their determination.

Going to the break with just a single goal lead, the dream comeback seemed a far-fetched idea.

But after the breather, they were 2-0 up in the 56th minute when Bocco completed his brace.

That fired Simba’s cylinders and they chased the game with utmost belief.

Kaizer Chiefs brought in Antony Akumu and Willard Katsande to solidify the midfield and try to cut out Simba’s fluidity.

It worked for some minutes, but the home side had the third with four minutes left when Chama scored.

But the comeback was never to be as the all-important fourth goal proved elusive.

