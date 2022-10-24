Siju Iluyomade gathers prominent women, industry giants for 14th Arise Women Conference

It is yet another season of the much talked about annual gathering of women of substance in the society, to converge, discuss, motivate and empower the women folk in the country, particularly the most vulnerable. It’s the 14th edition of Dr Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women Conference, a yearly event that has overtime become a turning point for many participants.

The epoch-making event slated for Saturday 29th October 2022 at the new prestigious Trinity Towers of City of David, Redeemed Christian Church of Good, RCCG, Oniru, Victoria Island is poised to attract thousands of participants both physical and online. According to the organizers, this year’s Conference will also be televised live on Channels TV and it is themed ‘By Appointment’ under the hashtag, #appointedtolive. Some of the great Speakers of the day have been put under wrap in a bid to surprise participants but everyone has been assured of the most memorable Arise Women Conference ever.

Some notable names lined up to witness the day include, First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Dr Mairo Almakura, former First Lady of Nasarawa State, Martha Udom Emmanuel, first Lady of Akwa-Ibom, Oluremi Hamzat, Wife of Deputy Governor of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor-elect Unilag

Meanwhile, some popular gospel artistes billed to perform to spice up the entertainment aspect of the day are Mike Abdul, Nathaniel Bassey, Beejay Sax, Gospel Force, Efe Nathan, Ayan Jesu, Bidemi Olaoba just to mention a few.

The Convener, Dr Siju has also disclosed that, at the event, no fewer than 5000 less privileged families will be given a free Arise Pink bucket full of different food stuff like rice, beans, tomato paste, semo, groundnut oil and many other items.