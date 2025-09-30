Siju Iluyomade galvanizes notable Nigerians, underprivileged with 17th Arise Walk For Life, Women Conference 2025

Preparations are in top gear for the 17th edition of ‘Arise 2025’ a purely humanity-based programme.

The annual event put together by non-profit organization ‘Arise Women’ is founded to cater for the less privileged in the society as well as empower Nigerian women across the country.

This year’s edition, according to the convener, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, is also special after a successful 16th edition.

The NGO, last year reached out to communities like Surulere, Mushin, Ojuelegba, Apapa and other areas within the Lagos environs, in partnership with Nigerian Medical Students Association. Also, no fewer than 2000 Arise Pink Buckets containing foodstuffs were also distributed.

For the 2025 edition, scheduled for 1st and 2nd of November. Dr Siju assured that the global event as usual will be attracting thousands of participants both physically and virtually.

With the theme, ‘Greatness, Resilience, Innovation and Teamwork (GRIT), the event starts with the usual ‘Arise Walk For Life’ on the 1st of November. This segment is meant to sensitize the general public on healthy living, awareness of activities of nonprofit organizations and also encourage women empowerment.

Participants will walk some kilometres within the Victoria Island, Lagos, and end up with a dance routine featuring gospel artistes, comedians and top celebrities.

‘Arise Women Conference’ will be held the following day at the ballroom of Oriental Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos. This will be attended by prominent Nigerian women who will deliver speeches on GRIT. Thousands of less privileged persons are also expected to go home with Arise Pink bucket packages that comprise of foodstuffs.

‘Arise Women’ has, in the last 16 years, catered to thousands of less privileged and households across the country, building and equipping hospitals and schools in villages, including the construction of boreholes, mobile clinics, computer centres, and hosting women empowerment sessions, and many more.