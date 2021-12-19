Sign Electoral Bill, League of Patriots urges President Buhari

A nongovernmental group, League of Patriots, Edo State chapter, has joined the ongoing clamour by Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The Edo North Coordinator of the group, Rabiu Mohammed, made the call after their meeting on Ibilo, Akoko Edo.

Mohammed spoke after the inaugural meeting of the new chapter.

He affirmed that like every other progressive and advocate of democracy, the League of Patriots believes that the introduction and amendment of the law will go a long way to “give a true face to our democracy.”

It, therefore, implored the President to sign the bill into law immediately.

He listed several benefits of the law to include a sense of belonging, confidence and increased participation by registered and card-carrying party members irrespective of their locations or status.

Mohammed said it will also include the participation of those at the grassroots who, with this development, would be involved in their party activities, especially during election or selection processes.

“It is without doubt the best approach to guarantee credibility in the processes,” he said.

He also explained that the implementation of the electronic transmission of election results directly from polling units immediately after each exercise will eliminate the present fraudulent practices such as falsification of results, snatching of ballot boxes, destruction of election materials, delay in result collation and the insecurity that pervade the collation process and subsequent announcement, which, to a large extent, would have been eliminated.

Mohammed lauded the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Comrade Peter Akpatason, for the numerous ongoing and completed constituency projects spread across Akoko Edo.

He urged him to ensure that the uncompleted ones are duly completed for the benefit of his community.