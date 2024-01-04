Trending
Sierra Leone rejects Koroma’s relocation to Nigeria 

Sierra Leone has rejected a request from the Economic Community of West Africa Countries Commission’s request to allow the temporary relocation of former President Ernest Bai Koroma to Nigeria.

 Koroma faces treason charges over his reported involvement in the November 26 failed coup.

The regional bloc had asked Sierra Leone to drop charges against Koroma, allow him to retain his full entitlement as a former president and relocate him to Nigeria.

