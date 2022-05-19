Sierra Leone invites ex-England star, others for Nigeria clash

Sierra Leone has invited Stephen Caulker, a former England international and former Liverpool defender, as part of a 25-man squad to face Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria.

The defender, currently on loan at Turkish club, Gaziantep, was in Cameroon with the Leone Stars for AFCON 2021.

Caulker featured in all the games played at the competition by the West Africans.

He had switched allegiance last year, some months to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 30-year old had his only appearance for the Three Lions in a friendly game against Sweden in November 2012.

He scored in the game.

Leone Stars coach Keister invited a significant number of the players that played at the 2021 AFCON earlier in the year.

The list of invited players also comprised of players of Sierra Leonean-descent who were born and trained in Europe.

The Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone in Matchday 1 of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on June 9.

Nigeria last faced Sierra Leone at the last AFCON qualifiers and played out a disappointing 4-4 draw in Nigeria and a goalless stalemate in Freetown.