Sickle Cell: LUTH records breakthrough in transplant

The silent screams of children in pain. The helpless tears of parents watching their loved ones suffer. The emergency hospital runs, blood transfusions, and the quiet longing for a cure. For decades, this has been the reality of sickle cell disease in Nigeria—a life measured in crises, not milestones.

But now, for the first time, hope is no longer whispered. It is real, it is here, and it is transforming lives within the walls of a Lagos State hospital.

A landmark breakthrough in Nigeria

On this year’s World Sickle Cell Day, marked with the theme: “Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally,” Nigeria has every reason to celebrate. The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, has performed its first successful bone marrow transplant, offering a long-awaited lifeline to those living with the genetic blood disorder.

The landmark procedure, completed in September 2024, marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s healthcare journey. It’s not just a victory for the hospital—it’s a renewed promise to the millions enduring the pain and uncertainty of sickle cell disease.

Dr. Adeseye Michael Akinsete, paediatric haematologist and team lead, confirmed that the transplant program has completed a second successful cycle, with a third scheduled for August 2025.

Akinsete said: “All patients so far are alive, stable, and thriving with functioning stem cell grafts. The process has been improved significantly and it is more efficient.”

Understanding the disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells—normally round and flexible—become stiff, sticky, and crescent-shaped. These misshapen cells block blood flow, break down too soon, and lead to chronic anemia, frequent infections, organ damage, and debilitating pain.

The condition typically appears in early childhood and often means a lifetime of hospital visits and reduced quality of life. Nigeria bears the highest global burden, with more than 100,000 children born annually with the disease.

While medications like hydroxyurea and regular transfusions help manage symptoms, the only known cure is a bone marrow transplant—a procedure that, until recently, was only available abroad at enormous cost. But LUTH’s success is bringing the cure closer to home.

Meeting a Long-Neglected Need

With 100,000 to 150,000 babies born with the condition each year, Nigeria carries a third of the global sickle cell burden. For many years, local curative options were unavailable, forcing families into expensive and often unreachable foreign treatment programs.

Bone marrow transplant, while effective, requires specialised infrastructure, donor compatibility, and intensive post-operative care. LUTH’s programme has changed that narrative, opening a door for patients to receive world-class treatment within Nigeria.

The journey to healing

The first patients were admitted in late August 2024. They underwent rigorous pre-transplant protocols—blood exchange transfusions, chemotherapy, and preventive medications—before receiving stem cells from family donors between September 17 and 19.

They were closely monitored post-transplant in a specialised unit. For patients who travel abroad for transplants, LUTH also operates a virtual post-transplant clinic, extending its support network across Nigeria.

With patients now arriving from outside Lagos, the program’s growing reputation is drawing national attention and trust.

A collaboration that delivered hope

Years of preparation and a dynamic partnership between LUTH and the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria made this transplant program possible. Under the leadership of Dr. Annette Akinsete, the foundation provided vital administrative support to realise the long-held vision of a cure delivered at home.

The team includes haematologists Doctors Ugonna Fakile, Olufunto Kalejaiye, Yusuf Adelabu, and Prof. Edamisan Temiye, along with transfusion experts like Prof. Titi Adeyemo and Dr. Ann Ogbenna, and a dedicated team of nurses, dieticians, pharmacists, psychiatrists, and social workers.

Global collaborators such as Prof. Adetola Kassim of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Prof. Josu de la Fuente of Imperial College London have offered vital expertise since 2018 and 2022 respectively.

A system built to last

To lay the foundation, LUTH established West Africa’s first post-transplant clinic in 2019. This initiative not only supported returning transplant recipients from abroad but also nurtured the local capacity needed for future success.

Today, LUTH’s transplant unit operates on robust infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, and a multidisciplinary team trained to global standards. It stands as a model for what’s possible when local expertise and long-term planning converge.

Looking ahead

Though it’s early to quantify the transplant programme’s impact on curbing medical tourism, several patients had considered traveling abroad before opting for LUTH. Now, the hospital is working to expand access, lower costs, and reach more patients—regardless of background or income.

This success is also a wake-up call to governments, private partners, and global health institutions to invest in cutting-edge care for non-communicable diseases like sickle cell. Under the leadership of Health Minister Prof. Ali Pate, fresh efforts are underway to close longstanding healthcare gaps.

A new dawn for sickle cell warriors

For the families who endured sleepless nights and whispered desperate prayers, for the warriors who fought silent battles in overcrowded wards—this breakthrough is everything.

It’s relief, rebirth, and a future rewritten. LUTH’s success is not just a medical milestone—it’s a second chance, a ray of hope, and proof that Nigerians no longer need to look beyond their borders for a cure.

On this World Sickle Cell Day, it’s clear that hope through progress is no longer a slogan. It is Nigeria’s new, living reality.

