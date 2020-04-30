The Nasarawa State Police Command has vowed to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of two siblings in Lafia, allegedly caused by personnel of Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme.

Nansel Ramhan, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lafia.

NAN reports that the family claimed the deceased died of burns from fire ignited during a road crash allegedly due to harassment by NAYES personnel.

According to the Police spokesman, the matter was reported by the family of the deceased on April 26 and already investigation had begun to unravel the cause of their death.

Ramhan, therefore, said though no arrest had been made, the Police would ensure it got to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, Promise Akali, elder brother to the deceased, told NAN that his siblings (Patient Alkali, 24 and Destiny Alkali, 17) died due to the illegal activities of NAYES personnel.

Alkali explained that his siblings were sent to buy foodstuffs and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for the generator due to the partial lockdown as a result of the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He said: “My siblings meet their avoidable death when they were trying to dodge from the NAYES personnel who wanted to hit them with a stick.

“While trying to escape, they fell with the motorcycle and the fuel spilled on them and caught fire along with the bike.

“They were, however, rushed to Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital, Lafia, where my brother died, while my sister later died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.”

Alkali, therefore, called on the Nasarawa State Government and the Police to bring those responsible for the death of his siblings to book.

When contacted, Abdullahi Maina, Manager of NAYES in the state, said he was informed of the development.

However, Maina claimed that his men were not responsible for the death.

He added that the matter was already with the Police for further investigation.

NAN reports that the deceased were buried on April 29 at the family residence at Tudun-Gwandara, Lafia.

NAN recalls that the accident occurred along Doma Road on April 26 on their way from Lafia neighbourhood markets.

