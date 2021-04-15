A quarrel among siblings in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has led to the death of one of them.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the spokesman of the State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Ikeokwu, the incident occurred on April 12, 2021 during the sharing of the property of late Emenyionu by his children.

According to the report lodged at Owerri West Divisional Police Headquarters, Chioma Emenyionu, a female, and her brother, Mishark Emenyionu, both of Uborji Village in Okuku, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, were arrested in connection to the murder of their brother, Chinonso Emenyionu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chinonso was protesting the formula used in the sharing of their father’s property, following which he picked up a machete and threatened to cut his mum.

Chioma then called their other brothers: Chigbu, Mishark and Shedrack, who on arrival descended on Chinonso and beat him to stupor.

He was rushed to the hospital after the beating, where he was confirmed dead.

Ikeokwu said the corpse had been deposited in the morgue, while effort is on to arrest the other fleeing suspects.