Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, has denied knowledge of his purported ban by world football governing body, the Federation of International Football Association.

News had filtered into Nigeria, on Friday afternoon, of a life ban reportedly imposed on Siasia by FIFA over alleged match-fixing.

The embattled football tactician in a statement denied ever being contacted by FIFA over his reported ban.

The statement said: “I don’t know anything about this. I did nothing wrong and I have not received any letter from FIFA.”

Siasia said further he was never invited to defend himself and was hearing about the purported ban on the internet.

The statement said Siasia would fight on to clear his name of the match-fixing allegation.