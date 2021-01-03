The Edo chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers has directed its members to shun enrollment into the state government’s contributory pension scheme.

The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Assistant General Secretary of the union, Moni Itua and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Benin.

Itua said that the decision was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council of the union at its last meeting held on December 29, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the union had, on December 29, 2020, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government over alleged failure to meet its 10-point demand, bordering on poor conditions of service, among others.

Itua said, “I have been directed to inform all school heads and primary school teachers not to fill any document having to do with contributory pension scheme, no matter the source of such document, until the union directs otherwise.

“The above directive became inevitable because the two fundamental issues raised by the union concerning the pension scheme have not received government’s positive response,” he said.

According to Itua, the fundamental issues yet to be resolved include the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 per cent to the pension accounts of individual teachers, particularly those at the primary school level.

Also, the NUT wants the state government to cater for the accrued gratuity entitlements of teachers, prior to the commencement of the scheme, as provided by law.

Itua said that the directive to the teachers not to fill any pension document had become inevitable as a result of the failure of the state government to address the two issues regarding the scheme.