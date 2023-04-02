Shun any plan to abscond – Pilgrims boss warns

The Executive Secretary, Plateau state Christian Pilgrims Board, Rev. Fr. George Gorap, has warned pilgrims undergoing the 2023 christian pilgrimage to Jordan and Israel to shun any plans to abscond while performing the pilgrimage.

Gorap issued the warning Sunday while pilgrims from Plateau, Ekiti, Osun and Kwara states were undergoing the pilgrimage exercise in Jordan and Israel for the 2022 batch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Gorap as urging the pilgrims to be law-abiding to enable their states maintain their good name in and outside Nigeria.

He said: “It is believed that people come here knowing exactly why they are here but on the other hand, some people want to abscond and it is quite unfortunate.

“The best place to be is at home, people make the mistake of thinking far from the essence and the importance of coming here as pilgrims.

“It is our hope that after this exercise, these Nigerians will return home and grow the country together.

“Therefore, I urge you to shun the urge to abscond because if you are caught, you will face the full wrath of the law,” he advised.

Gorap added that the pilgrimage helps Christians to grow, unite Christians from all denominations and brings unity as a whole.

He said above all, pilgrimage prepares a believer for his final journey to heaven, adding that it was a reminder that humans were mere pilgrims on earth on a journey to heaven.

